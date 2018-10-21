Tougher Sentences Sought against Ex-Spy Chiefs over Funds Misappropriation

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution is seeking longer jail terms for three former intelligence chiefs, who are appealing a lower court’s convictions after they passed the spy agency's special operations funds to ex-President Park Geun-hye.In the final trial at the Seoul High Court on Tuesday, the prosecution requested seven-year prison sentences for Nam Jae-joon and Lee Byong-ho, each, and a five-year term for Lee Byung-kee.In June, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Nam to three years and both Lees to three-and-a-half years for losses to state coffers.The three are suspected of paying a combined three-point-five billion won from the agency's special funds to Park's former presidential secretaries.