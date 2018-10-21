DP Seeking Legislation to Strengthen Punishment over Kindergarten Irregularities

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has decided to push forward with legislation to toughen punishment against private kindergarten operators caught engaging in irregularities.Several DP lawmakers from the National Assembly’s Education Committee, including Seo Young-kyo, Jo Seoung-lae, and Park Yong-jin, held a joint press conference on Tuesday and said the party adopted an official plan to legislate three related bills.They said once the ongoing parliamentary audit wraps up, the committee will hold a general meeting to discuss the bills. They added there's no disagreement between the parties over the issue and they will be processed as soon as possible.Under the prospective bills, the operators of kindergartens caught receiving undue state subsidies will be banned from opening another preschool establishment.The bills will also enable the government to punish kindergartens committing fraud, while making it compulsory for kindergartens to record fund usages.The move comes as revelations of corruption involving preschool owners such as accounting fraud and budget misuse have sparked public outrage in South Korea in recent days.