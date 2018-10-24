'War-Ending Declaration Possible This Year Although Date, Venue for US-N. Korea High-level Talks Undecided'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea and the United States have yet to decide the date and venue for their high-level talks to arrange a new summit.A senior South Korean official said Tuesday that the two sides are known to be continuing discussions on the high-level talks, but the North has not given a response.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday in an interview with the Voice of America that he hopes to receive his North Korean counterpart in Washington "in the next week and a half or so" to make another big step forward on denuclearization.The official said that regardless of the high-level talks, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui will begin working-level talks as soon as North Korea completes preparations.Regarding a declaration to formally end the Korean War, the official said that even if the second U.S.-North Korea summit is held next year, it would not be impossible to realize the war-ending declaration within this year if the U.S. and North Korea reach agreement during working-level talks.