Arrest Warrant Sought for Former NCA Deputy Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Tuesday sought an arrest warrant for Lim Jong-hun, a former judge at the center of a massive judicial power abuse scandal involving former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae.The Central District Prosecutors' Office requested the warrant for the former deputy head of the National Court Administration(NCA), the top court's administration affairs body, on a string of charges including power abuse, dereliction of duty and falsifying public documents.In the request, prosecutors stated Yang and other former NCA chiefs as Lim's accomplices.Lim, who worked for the NCA from 2012 to 2017, is accused of drawing up or ordering documents to influence controversial trials to gain the previous Park Geun-hye administration's support for the establishment of a new appellate court.He is also accused of consulting with the then-senior presidential foreign affairs secretary on litigation concerning Korean victims of Japan's forced labor during World War Two seeking compensation from Japanese firms.