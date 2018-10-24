Kremlin: Trump, Putin Set to Meet in Paris on Nov. 11

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold summit talks on November eleventh in France.Putin's foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, told reporters on Tuesday that Putin and Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, met for talks in Moscow on Tuesday and confirmed a preliminary agreement for the two heads of state to meet in Paris.The aide said the two leaders will have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of ceremonies marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.The official said the meeting will come after the ceremonies, adding key figures of the two nations' delegations to the Paris event will join the summit.