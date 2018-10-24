Over 1 Mln Sign Petition for Heavy Punishment of Internet Cafe Murder Suspect

Photo : KBS News

More than one million people have signed a petition on the presidential Web site calling for heavy punishment for the suspect in a brutal murder case.As of Wednesday morning, the number of signatures topped one million just six days after being posted, becoming the most signed petition since the online platform launched in 2017.Last Sunday, a 29-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old part-time worker at an internet cafe in Seoul dozens of times. The suspect later said he killed the worker because he was unkind.The petitioner claimed that the suspect, who has reportedly taken antidepressants for years, should not be given leniency for his depression, criticizing the judicial system that mitigates punishment for those with mental disorders.The presidential office makes it a rule to reply to a petition that gains more than 200-thousand signatures within 30 days of a proposal being registered.