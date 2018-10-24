UN Expert Concerned Human Rights Not Mentioned in N. Korea Summits

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior UN official says the human rights situation in North Korea has not changed despite the reconciliatory mood on the Korean Peninsula.Tomas Ojea Quintana, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the North, told reporters in New York on Tuesday that he is “very concerned” that statements following North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's summit meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump made no mention of human rights in the communist country.He said dealing with Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal is extremely important for humanity, but the North’s human rights record must not be ignored.Quintana has reportedly presented his latest findings to the UN General Assembly.