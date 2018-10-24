BMW Recalls Additional 1.6 Mln Vehicles Worldwide over Fire Risk

Photo : YONHAP News

German automaker BMW said on Tuesday that it is recalling an additional one-point-six million vehicles worldwide over concerns that a coolant leak could spark fires in certain diesel models.According to the Associated Press, BMW has decided to expand its recall in Asia and Europe to worldwide. It will affect 2010-2017 models with four- and six-cylinder diesel engines.BMW said coolant could leak from the exhaust re-circulation module, then combine with soot at high temperatures and spark fires.The report said South Korea reported dozens of engine fires this year, which prompted BMW's examination and led to the latest recall. It said in total, BMW has recalled more than two million vehicles due to this issue, mostly in Asia and Europe.