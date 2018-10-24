UN Rapporteur Urges Not to Forget N. Korean Rights Violations

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The UN's Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea says conditions in the North have not changed despite the reconciliatory mood on the Korean Peninsula. He said dealing with Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal is extremely important for humanity, but the North’s human rights record must not be ignored.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Tomas Ojea Quintana - UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in N. Korea (English)]" ... I would say yes. Yes to peace, but peace needs to be built also on the enjoyment of basic freedoms and rights."Tomas Ojea Quintana, the UN Special Rapporteur on North Korean human rights, says the world must not forget the violations of basic rights in the country.Amid the improved image of North Korea following its leader Kim Jong-un's meetings with his South Korean and U.S. counterparts, Mr. Quintana met with reporters in New York on Tuesday.[Sound bite: Tomas Ojea Quintana - UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in N. Korea (English)]“Together [with] their important initiatives of engaging the South Korean government and the U.S. government and some others, it is the time for North Korea to show commitment to the human rights agenda some way or another. We have seen nothing from North Korea in this respect. And the most important challenge which has been there for many, many years is the possibility to access, to gain access, to North Korea.”Quintana noted that the outcomes of bilateral summits with North Korea have made no reference to the human rights situation in the country.[Sound bite: Tomas Ojea Quintana - UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in N. Korea (English)]“North Korea has argued that human rights have been used for political purposes. So, the challenge and the risk at this point is that, in fact, if we side-line human right then that will reconfirm that human rights were used for political purposes, which is not the case of the Human Rights Council and at least of my mandate.”Quintana also clarified he is not arguing for the complete opening of North Korea or probing of all concerns, but as the process of rapprochement is moving so fast, it's time to highlight human rights issues in the North.Special Rapporteurs work on a voluntary basis in line with Special Procedures of the UN Human Rights Council.Quintana also presented his opinions to the UN General Assembly. His report will be used to draft an annual General Assembly resolution condemning North Korea's human rights abuses. The resolution will be put to a vote next month at the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.