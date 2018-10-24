Seoul Official: War-ending Declaration Possible Within This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior government official has said that the declaration to formally end the Korean War is possible this year even if the next U.S.-North Korea summit takes place next year.The official told South Korean correspondents in Washington on Tuesday that U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton's suggestion that the summit could be held early next year seems appropriate given that the U.S. midterm elections are next month and the amount of preparations that would be required.The official said Washington and Pyongyang are likely to touch on the war-ending declaration during negotiations to work out the details of the summit.He also expected the working-level negotiations to yield progress in North Korea’s denuclearization, possibly creating the conditions for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit Seoul.