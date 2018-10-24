Gov't Seeks to Realize N. Korea Trip by S. Korean Entrepreneurs with Operations in Gaeseong

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is aiming to have South Korean business people that had operations in the Gaeseong Industrial Complex visit North Korea as early as next week to inspect their facilities.A Unification Ministry official said Wednesday that the ministry is consulting with North Korean authorities to make the visit happen.The official said the government is pursuing the trip for the South Korean entrepreneurs to protect their property rights and inspect their assets, stressing that it is not related to efforts to resume the operations of the joint inter-Korean venture.If the visit happens, it would mark the first of its kind since the complex was shut down in February 2016.Since the shutdown, those with operations in the complex had requested the government to allow them to visit the North on six occasions, including three times during the incumbent government. All of their requests had been shelved.Though the government insists that pursuing the latest visit is not related to resuming the operations in the industrial park, many observers believe it could be the start of preparations to restart operations.