Public Broadcasters International Conference Opens in Seoul

The 2018 Public Broadcasters International(PBI) Conference is under way in Seoul, with some 200 heads of public broadcasters and other key executives from around 50 countries participating.In his welcoming remarks at the opening ceremony Wednesday, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon urged the public broadcasters to spearhead efforts to overcome the spread of fake news and other challenges the media industry is facing.During the three-day event hosted by KBS, public broadcasters and experts will discuss newly emerging technological changes in the media industry.Under the overarching theme of "Media's Next Big Bang: Strategic Initiatives for the Connected Platforms, the key focus of this year's event is placed on the merge of television, tele-communications and computer technologies into creative services.Participants will also explore the future of Ultra Hi-Definition TV or UHDTV.Since its creation in 1990, PBI has been a forum annually held for executives and experts to discuss issues regarding public service media.