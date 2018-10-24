S. Korea's Childbirths Fall to New Low in August

Photo : KBS News

The number of childbirths in South Korea fell to a fresh record low in August.Statistics Korea announced Wednesday that the number of newborns in August stood at 27-thousand-300, down nine-point-three percent from a year earlier, or the lowest August figure since 1981 when the nation started compiling monthly data.Monthly childbirths decreased on-year for the 33rd consecutive month since December 2015, and fell to new lows for the 29th straight month.Statistics Korea said the decline is largely due to the decrease in the number of people in their early 30s who are most likely to have children.Meanwhile, the number of deaths recorded 23-thousand-900 in August, up nearly five percent from a year earlier.