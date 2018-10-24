Opposition Party Calls on Environment Minister Nominee to Withdraw

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from the main opposition Liberal Korea Party(LKP) on Wednesday called on Environment Minister nominee Cho Myung-rae to withdraw his nomination, citing his ethical lapses.At a press conference, LKP lawmakers of the parliamentary environment committee said that Cho falsely registered his home address to get his children into better schools and evaded various taxes.Accusing the nominee of lying about his alleged irregularities at his confirmation hearing, the lawmakers demanded both the presidential office and Cho immediately withdraw his nomination, and threatened to file a complaint with the prosecution if their demand is not accepted.The ruling Democratic Party urged the opposition to adopt Cho's confirmation hearing report, saying the nominee is qualified for the position and has apologized for his past wrongdoings.