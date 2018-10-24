Indian Prime Minister to be Awarded Seoul Peace Prize

Photo : YONHAP News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be awarded the 14th Seoul Peace Prize.The Seoul Peace Prize Selection Committee revealed its selection for this year in a news conference in the capital on Wednesday.Modi is the second incumbent state leader to receive the honor after German Chancellor Angela Merkel who received the award in 2014.The committee’s head, Choe Chung-ho, said Modi made great contributions toward world peace by promoting the well-being of humankind based on economic cooperation with various countries around the world, on top of improving the lives of India’s population of some one-point-three billion.Choi added that Modi promoted global cooperation with his active foreign policies, contributing significantly to stability in the Asia-Pacific region.Along with the award, Modi will receive a reward of 200-thousand U.S. dollars. The committee said it plans to hold an award ceremony at the earliest date possible.Established in 1990 to commemorate the 24th Olympic Games held in Seoul, the prize is awarded every two years to an individual or institution that made great contributions to the harmony of mankind and world peace.