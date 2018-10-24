Public Broadcasters Gather in Seoul for PBI Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Executives of key public broadcasters from all over the world have gathered in Seoul this week to discuss ways to spearhead challenges the media industry is facing, including the spread of fake news. Hong Suhryung has more on the Public Broadcasters International Conference where some 200 delegates from 50 countries are meeting.Report: The 2018 Public Broadcasters International(PBI) Conference officially kicked off Wednesday morning in Seoul.In a congratulatory speech, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon urged the public broadcasters to spearhead efforts to overcome the spread of fake news and other challenges the media industry is facing.[Sound bite : Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (Korean)]“The emergence of connected platforms is changing the market. A flood of information has brought about the issue of fake news, and the broadcast industry now faces critical challenges inside and out, including a threat to the industry itself and a threat to trust... The Korean Government will listen closely to the discussions and suggestions coming out of this conference."Hosted by KBS, the concerns of fake news will be discussed by leaders of public service broadcasters, including BBC chief Tony Hall.[Sound bite: Tony Hall - Director-General, BBC (English)]"For certain things, I think that people still want to come back to public service broadcasting... so for news that they can trust against fake news, where do you go to? You go to public service broadcasting.”The theme for this year’s event is “Media’s Next Big Bang: Strategic Initiatives for Connected Platforms.”Throughout its five sessions over a span of two days, delegates will discuss the value and purpose of public service media in a world of connected platforms and how to connect with a young audience which is changing the media market.With the thaw in inter-Korean relations, a special session has been arranged to discuss the role of public service media on social integration in conflict zones.The conference will end Thursday with an excursion to the Demilitarized Zone.Hong Suhryung, KBS World Radio News.