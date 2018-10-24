KOSPI Renews Record Yearly Low

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks continued to fall Wednesday as U.S. equities closed lower overnight due to disappointing corporate results.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost eight-point-52 points, or point-40 percent to close the day at two-thousand-97-point-58. It marked the lowest close for the KOSPI this year, renewing it's record from just the day before.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ plunged, losing 19-point-70 points, or two-point-74 percent, to close the day at 699-point-30. It is the first time the KOSDAQ fell below the 700 mark since November last year.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened five-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-132-point-three won.