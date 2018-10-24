Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung to Appear for Police Questioning Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung will appear for police questioning next week amid a series of allegations involving his family and an actress claiming to have had an affair with him.The governor's office said Wednesday Lee and the police have agreed to start the questioning at 10 a.m. Monday at the Bundang Police Station in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.In June, the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party filed a complaint against the former Seongnam City mayor, alleging he used his mayoral power to have his brother institutionalized at a mental hospital against his will.The party is accusing Lee of violating the election law during his campaign for governor by falsely denying allegations about his brother, as well lying about his alleged affair with actress Kim Bu-seon.Lee is also alleged to have pressured local companies to provide more than 16 billion won to the Seongnam city-affiliated professional football team in the form of advertisement charges during his term as mayor.