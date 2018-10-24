Pres. Office Expects US-N. Korea to Gradually Reach Agreement on Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office expects the U.S. and North Korea to gradually reach an agreement on their second summit meeting.That was presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom's response Wednesday to a question about the possibility of declaring a formal end to the Korean War within the year with prospects for the U.S.-North Korea summit being delayed to next year.The spokesperson added, however that it would be inappropriate for South Korea to talk about the expected summit.As for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul, the spokesperson said the visit would be part of the process of ending the 70-year-long hostility and division on the Korean Peninsula and that denuclearization would be a prerequisite of ending that division.