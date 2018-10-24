Unification Minister Meets with N. Korean Defectors' Groups

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon on Wednesday met with representatives of North Korean defectors to discuss issues concerning them.During a luncheon meeting in a Seoul restaurant, Cho was also known to have explained why a defector-turned journalist was excluded from covering the high-level talks with the North early this month.The ministry refused to allow a Chosun Ilbo reporter, who defected from the North, from joining the South Korean reporters for the inter-Korean high-level talks held at the truce village of Panmunjeom on Monday of last week.Four defectors’ groups were initially scheduled to attend the meeting with the minister, but one of them withdrew.