Abe Stresses Will for Constitutional Revision, Summit with Kim

Photo : KBS News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has emphasized his will for a constitutional amendment and a summit with North Korea in his first parliamentary speech since he was reelected for a third consecutive term last month.At a speech opening an extra parliamentary session on Wednesday, Abe said he is certain he can receive extensive bipartisan agreement for constitutional revision. The conservative leader is seeking to revise Japan’s war-renouncing constitution in the face of strong resistance from the opposition parties.Regarding North Korean issues, Abe said he needs to meet face to face with leader Kim Jong-un, adding he will not miss any chance to quickly resolve the issue of the abduction of Japanese by the North.He said Japan will aim to break the shell of mutual mistrust with the North and normalize diplomatic ties with the regime.