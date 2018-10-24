UNC Assesses Its Roles for Peace on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

In press release to commemorate UN Day, the United Nations Command(UNC) has assessed its role for peace on the Korean Peninsula via increased diplomatic engagement with North Korea.The multinational force said Wednesday that recent enhanced exchanges among the UNC, South and North Korea and the international community have advanced diplomatic dialogue and strengthened its roles in supporting the maintenance of regional peace.Deputy UNC Commander Wayne Eyre said the command feels proud of joining a history-making moment on the Korean Peninsula, adding it will continue to support the repatriation of the remains of soldiers killed during the Korean War through steady consultation with the two Koreas.The UNC, in particular, assessed a recent tripartite meeting with the two Koreas and two war remains repatriation ceremonies held in July and September.