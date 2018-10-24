Menu Content

Finance Minister Stresses Will to Boost Sharing Economy

Write: 2018-10-24 17:01:10

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon has expressed his will to boost industries based on a “Sharing Economy” platform. 

Presiding over a roundtable with local business leaders in Seoul on Wednesday, Kim said South Korea cannot forever delay coping with a sharing economy. 

He said if it is an inevitable path to take, the country needs to take the bull by the horns and leave behind its label as a barren land for a sharing economy. 

He also emphasized a win-win situation between new industries and existing industries, saying a sharing economy will incur losses to some while generating new opportunities for others.
