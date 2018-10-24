Finance Minister Stresses Will to Boost Sharing Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon has expressed his will to boost industries based on a “Sharing Economy” platform.Presiding over a roundtable with local business leaders in Seoul on Wednesday, Kim said South Korea cannot forever delay coping with a sharing economy.He said if it is an inevitable path to take, the country needs to take the bull by the horns and leave behind its label as a barren land for a sharing economy.He also emphasized a win-win situation between new industries and existing industries, saying a sharing economy will incur losses to some while generating new opportunities for others.