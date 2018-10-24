Local Startups Attract Record High Investment

Photo : YONHAP News

The amount of investment attracted by local startups for the first nine months of this year has already surpassed annual amounts recorded in previous years.According to the Ministry of SMEs and Startups on Wednesday, two-trillion and 551-point-one billion won was funneled for “venture investment” between January and September.It is already past the record high annual venture investment posted last year at two-trillion-380-point-three billion won.The ministry expects the investment for the whole year will reach three-point-three trillion won or more.