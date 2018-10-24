DP Launches Committee to Help Inter-Korean Sports, Culture Exchanges

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has launched a special committee to assist inter-Korean culture and sports exchanges, including a plan to co-host the Olympics in 2032.At the launching ceremony on Wednesday, Representative An Min-suk, the chairman of the committee, said the entity will work for efficient and systematic assistance and management of inter-Korean exchanges on culture and sports and seek to bridge related efforts between the government and private sectors.Ahn noted the committee will be putting in a great deal of work to realize the joint hosting of the 2032 Summer Olympics, as agreed upon during the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang last month.He said it will also help form a joint bid committee for the Olympics by next spring, adding that he is mulling a visit to the North to make it happen.