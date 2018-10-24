Two Koreas in Talks over Businesspeople's Visit to Gaeseong

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea says it is in talks with Pyongyang regarding a plan for South Korean businesspeople to visit the Gaeseong Industrial Complex amid rapprochement efforts with the North.Unification Ministry Spokesman Baik Tae-hyun revealed the move at a regular media briefing on Wednesday.Since Seoul’s decision to suspend the inter-Korean industrial park in February 2016 following the North’s missile and nuclear tests, South Korean operators at Gaeseong have sought to return to the site to check up on the conditions of their assets left behind in the inter-Korean industrial complex.The South Korean government turned down all of their six previous requests, but is moving to allow a visit as early as next week .According to a representative of the South Korean firms at Gaeseong, 123 companies and 30 assisting service operators like convenience stores and restaurants, have joined the latest bid to earn the government’s backing to visit Gaeseong. The representative said around 150 businesspeople are hoping to make the trip.