S. Korea Seeks to Hold Inter-Korean Peace Forum in Pyongyang Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean National Unification Advisory Council is seeking to hold a peace forum with its North Korean counterpart in Pyongyang next year.The council's Executive Vice Chairman Kim Deog-ryong revealed the move in a press conference on Wednesday. He said they aim to hold two inter-Korean peace forums next year, one in Pyongyang in the first half and the other in the South in the second half.Kim said the North Korean side agreed to hold a forum in the North Korean capital when the two Koreas met in Shenyang, China in August for an inter-Korean friendship event.He said the peace forum in Pyonyang was initially scheduled to be held this month, but was postponed at the North’s request, adding he is confident it will be held next year.