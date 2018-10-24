Minister: S. Korea to Reveal Stance on Japan-Funded Foundation by Early Nov.

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s Gender Equality and Family Minister says Seoul will announce its stance on a Japan-funded foundation for Korean victims of sexual slavery by early next month.Jin Sun-mee revealed the prospective plan in a meeting with reporters on Wednesday to mark her first month in office.She said the government’s position on what to do with the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation has virtually been determined, adding that discussions are now focused on when and how it will be announced to the public.The foundation was established in Seoul with a one billion yen financial contribution from the Japanese government based on an agreement signed under the former Park Geun-hye administration in December 2015.President Moon Jae-in earlier hinted at the dissolution of the foundation due to negative sentiment toward the body among the South Korean public, including the victims.