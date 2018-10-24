Railway Union Plans 1st Walkout in 2 Years

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s railway labor union plans to go on a strike next month following a breakdown in wage negotiations with the state-run rail operator.The Korean Railway Workers’ Union on Wednesday held a national meeting to confirm three walkout plans starting with a strike at 9 a.m. on November eighth and a final protest at 9 a.m. on November 12th.If the Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) does not respond, the union said it will hold another four-day strike from November 20th. The head of the union will decide on the schedule for a third-round strike.The union said around eight-thousand workers, nearly 40 percent of its members, will take part.It will be their first strike in two years since they staged a record 72-day walkout in 2016.