Main Opposition to File Injunction against Ratified Inter-Korean Agreements

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) says it will file an injunction to suspend President Moon Jae-in’s ratification of key inter-Korean agreements.LKP Floor Leader Kim Sung-tae announced the plan in a press conference on Wednesday, adding the party will also file a petition with the Constitutional Court, asking it to determine whether the president has the authority to ratify the agreements.Kim said ratifying the agreements is like putting the cart before the horse, pointing out the Panmunjeom Declaration, a basis for the agreements, has yet to receive parliament’s approval.The ruling Democratic Party criticized the LKP’s move for going against the flow of history and urged for its cooperation on passing the Panmunjeom Declaration.On Tuesday, Moon ratified the Pyongyang Joint Declaration and inter-Korean military agreements after they were approved by the Cabinet.