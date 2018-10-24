Vietnam Opens 1st Master's Degree Program in Korean Language

Photo : YONHAP News

The University of Languages and International Studies in Vietnam has opened a master's degree program in Korean language.The Hanoi-based university, affiliated with Vietnam National University, held a launching ceremony on Wednesday for the Southeast Asian country’s first master program teaching Korean.A total of 13 students have enrolled in the program through two recruiting processes this year.The move comes amid growing popularity of the Korean language in Vietnam.Around 15-thousand Vietnamese people are studying Korean at 25 colleges, while some middle and high schools in the country are also teaching Korean as part of after-school programs.The South Korean government is also helping the spread of the Korean language in Vietnam through 15 King Sejong Institutes across the country.