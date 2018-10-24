Italy Fines Samsung, Apple for Slowing Down their Phones

Photo : YONHAP News

Italy’s antitrust authorities on Wednesday fined Samsung Electronics and Apple, alleging that the companies were intentionally using software updates to slow down customers’ devices.The Italian Competition Authority(ICA) said in a news release that it fined Samsung six-point-47 billion won and Apple 12-point-nine billion won for the “planned obsolescence” of their smartphones.The antitrust agency said the companies encouraged consumers to download software updates that “caused serious malfunctions and significantly reduced their performance," thereby encouraging the purchase of more recent products.The ICA said its investigations targeted Samsung’s Note 4 and Apple’s iPhone 6.Samsung said on Wednesday that it plans to appeal, adding it did not issue any software update that reduced the Galaxy Note 4's performance.