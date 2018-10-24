S. Korean NGO to Mark Dokdo Day by Promoting the Islets

Photo : YONHAP News

Thursday marks Dokdo Day, which commemorates when Emperor Gojong of the Daehan Empire officially designated the islets as part of its Ulleung Island in the East Sea on October 25th, 1900.In observance of the day, the Voluntary Agency Network for Korea, a nongovernmental organization, plans to hold a one-day campaign to promote the Korean islets around the world by posting digital content and publicizing foreign Web sites promoting the islets.North Gyeongsang Province, where the islets are located, will hold an international music festival at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.