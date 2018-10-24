Ruling Camp Agrees to Increase Portion of State-run Kindergartens to 40%

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Thursday agreed to enhance accounting transparency in private kindergartens and to increase the number of state-run kindergartens.The ruling camp announced the measures in a meeting at the National Assembly on Thursday in response to revelations of corruption involving preschool owners such as accounting fraud and budget misuse which have sparked public outrage.The two sides decided to raise the portion of state-run kindergartens to 40 percent from the current 20 percent by increasing the number of classrooms at current facilities and purchasing private kindergartens.The ruling camp also decided to introduce "Edufine," a state accounting system for schools, to all private kindergartens in stages.In addition, the two sides agreed to strengthen supervision and punishment for those who misuse funds.At the start of the meeting, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae warned of stern punishment if private preschools take actions such as a collective strike or suspension of receiving new children.DP Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo said that his party will work to revise laws regarding preschool education, private schools and school lunches to prevent the recurrence of irregularities in such facilities.