S. Korea's Economy Grows 0.6% in Q3

South Korea's economy grew less than one percent for the second straight quarter in the July-September period.According to the advance estimate by the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the economy grew point-six percent in the third quarter from three months ago.The economy expanded one percent in the first quarter, but slowed to a point-six percent rise in the second quarter.From a year earlier, the country grew two percent in the third quarter.Exports increased three-point-nine percent and private consumption grew point-six percent, while investment in construction plunged six-point-four percent, hitting a 20-year low not seen since the second quarter of 1998.Facility investment also shrank four-point-seven percent, posting a decrease for the second consecutive quarter.