Politics

4 Parties Agree to Form Independent Judicial Panel on Power Abuse Scandal

Write: 2018-10-25 09:40:19Update: 2018-10-25 11:03:55

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and three opposition parties have agreed to form an independent judicial panel to handle the power abuse scandal involving former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae. 

Floor leaders of the DP, the Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party reached the agreement in principle on Wednesday.

The four parties plan to make a related announcement on Thursday and ask the main opposition Liberty Korea Party to join the bipartisan panel.

The four parties will seek to form an independent judicial panel comprising judges who have no relations with the scandal. 

However, the main opposition party is voicing opposition to the move, saying that neutrality of trial can be impaired if the cases are assigned to certain judges.
