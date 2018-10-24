Two Koreas, UNC Complete JSA Disarmament Process Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas and the United Nations Command(UNC) wrapped up the process of disarming the Joint Security Area(JSA) in the Demilitarized Zone on Thursday.On Friday and Saturday, the three sides will carry out joint verification work to ensure that the JSA is completely disarmed.Once the disarmament is complete, South and North Korean civilians and foreign tourists will be allowed to cross the military demarcation line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.The South and North will jointly guard the area with less than 35 soldiers, respectively, who will carry no firearms.The two Koreas conducted a 20-day mine removal work from October first and the two sides and the U.S.-led UNC have officially verified the clearance work.