US: The Sooner Denuclearization is Realized, the Sooner Sanctions will be Lifted

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says the sooner North Korea’s denuclearization is realized, the sooner sanctions on the North can be lifted.A department official made the remark to the Voice of America on Wednesday after being asked to comment on a report that the North, China and Russia requested the chair of the UN Security Council to distribute a joint statement they drafted calling for easing sanctions on the North.The official said that U.S. President Donald Trump “has been very clear that sanctions relief will follow denuclearization,” adding that “sanctions will remain in full effect should North Korea fail to denuclearize.”The official also said that the U.S. reaffirmed the Panmunjeom Declaration, the product of the first summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, during the Trump-Kim meeting in Singapore because progress on inter-Korean relations must happen in lockstep with progress on denuclearization.