Seoul to Hike Basic Taxi Fare Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government says that it is likely to raise the basic taxi fare by 27 percent and the basic nighttime fare by 50 percent next year.The metropolitan government announced at a public hearing Wednesday that the basic taxi fare will likely increase from the current three-thousand won to three-thousand-800 won, while the nighttime fare may jump from the current three-thousand-600 won to five-thousand-400 won.A city official said that the hike plan is one of the metropolitan government's measures under consideration and a final decision has not yet been made, adding public opinions gathered at the hearing will be sent to the Seoul Metropolitan Council next week.The hike, which is the first time in five years, is aimed at improving the working conditions of cab drivers.