Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop sensation BTS has received an order of cultural merits for its contribution to promoting the Korean pop culture wave and the Korean language overseas.As the youngest honoree of the medal, the boyband returned home to attend the award ceremony Wednesday after being oversees for 52 days on a tour of North America and Europe.Areas near the ceremony venue were crowded with hundreds of fans.It marks the first time an idol group has been given the honor of the cultural medal.