Education Authorities Disclose Results of Audits on Kindergartens

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul metropolitan education office named 76 kindergartens Thursday which were found to have committed irregularities such as misappropriation of budgets and subsidies.Forty-five of those schools are privately owned, while 31 are public.The revelations are part of a broader disclosure of audit data this week on kindergartens across the country.The audit spanned from 2013 to September of this year.It examined 166 out of 226 public kindergartens in Seoul, along with 64 out of the capital region's 650 private kindergartens.The data shows public kindergartens accounted for 18-point-six percent of irregularities in Seoul, while private ones represented 70-point-three percent.