Parties Call For Establishment of Special Court to Try Judicial Abuse Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and three minor opposition parties are calling for the establishment of a special court to try a judicial power abuse case involving the Supreme Court and its former chief.At a press briefing on Thursday, the floor leaders of the four parties said they cannot help but doubt whether the court is willing to reveal the truth, adding it has rejected arrest warrants for most of those responsible for the scandal without proper reasons.The parties agreed to persuade the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) to be on board before putting a related bill to a vote during next month's regular session.According to a Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker's special bill in August, a recommendation committee that includes the Korean Bar Association will select three incumbent judges for the special panel.The minor parties, meanwhile, said they don't agree 100 percent with the DP bill and are open to further discussions with the LKP on how to set up the panel.