Military Finds Korean War Remains During Demining Work in DMZ

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean military has found the remains of two people from the Korean War for the first time during its demining work inside the Demilitarized Zone.The Defense Ministry said Thursday, its Agency for Killed In Action Recovery and Identification on Wednesday retrieved the remains from Arrowhead Ridge in Gangwon Province, a site of fierce battles during the three-year conflict.Along with the remains, the agency also discovered a military identification tag belonging to South Korean Sergeant Pak Je-kwon, a bayonet and bullets.According to documents, Pak, born in 1931, was enlisted in March 1952 and belonged to the Seventh Company of the 31st Regiment of the Second Army Division. He was killed during a battle on the ridge on July tenth, 1953.The agency plans to take DNA samples from his two surviving sisters to determine whether either of the two sets of remains belong to him.