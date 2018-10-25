Government Vows Strict Response to Kindergarten Corruption Audit

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea’s government is taking steps to make kindergartens more accountable, following a nationwide audit revealing irregularities at both private and public institutions.Kurt Achin has this report.Report: Thursday’s audit announcement named 76 kindergartens in Seoul which were found to have committed irregularities such as accounting fraud and misappropriating public funds for private expenditures.Thirty-one of those are public, or 18 percent of those audited. Forty-five of the schools are privately owned, representing more than 70 percent of the private schools audited.An even bigger problem may exist that hasn’t been quantified. The audit, which spanned from 2013 to September of this year, examined barely ten percent of Seoul’s 650 private kindergartens and about half of the capital’s 226 public ones. The audit was ordered after Democratic Party lawmaker Park Yong-jin cited government inspection data in accusing thousands of private kindergartens of inappropriate activities.The Moon administration and ruling Democratic party revealed strict measures to get kindergartens under control, saying all private kindergartens will be brought under an official state accounting system by 2020.Even so-called private kindergartens have been receiving state subsidies since 2012. Chief Democratic Party policymaker Kim Tae-nyeon told reporters there will be a no-tolerance policy for abuse of taxpayer money going forward.[Sound bite: Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon - chief Democratic Party policymaker (Korean)]“Before being a business, a kindergarten is a place for public education for young children. While 75 percent of kindergarten students are enrolled in private kindergartens and two trillion won of tax money goes into these schools, they have not been meeting our expectations. The government and the DP will make sure the private kindergartens become true educational institutes.”Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae says the government plans to increase the ratio of state-run kindergartens to 40 percent by 2022. She says the government will punish private kindergartens that retaliate against the new regulations with strikes or by tightening admissions.[Sound bite: Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae (Korean)]"If private kindergarten associations force individual kindergartens to [take such actions,] there will be stringent sanctions and investigation by the fair trade commission..."Thursday’s data, and the government’s response, are first steps toward tackling a problem that has been years in the making. South Korean families, many of them obsessed with starting their children's education as early as possible, will be watching the results.Kurt Achin, KBS World Radio News.