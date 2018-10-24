South Korean Stocks Plummet Amid Losses in the US

South Korean stocks fell sharply Thursday, following the lead of markets in the U.S. Overnight, tech stocks crashed in New York, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping two-point-41 percent and the Nasdaq Composite tumbling four-point-43 percent.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) plummeted 34-point-28 points, or one-point-63 percent, to close the day at two-thousand-63-point-30. It marks the third consecutive day the main bourse has ended lower and is the lowest close in 21 months.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell 12-point-46 points, or one-point-78 percent. It closed the day at 686-point-84.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-138 won.