Moon: Korean People, Police Will No Longer Fall Victim to Unreasonable Enforcement of Authority

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has promised that the Korean people and the police will no longer fall victim to unreasonable enforcement of authority.At a ceremony to mark National Police Day, Moon said the police have changed their procedures for responding to demonstrations and protests, in order to ensure people's rights are guaranteed and their voices heard.The president urged the police to step up efforts to prevent crimes targeting women and to make sure perpetrators are punished.Moon called on the police to protect human rights during national security-related investigations after a planned handover of counterespionage authority from the National Intelligence Agency to police.