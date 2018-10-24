Dodgers' Ryu Takes Loss in First World Series Start

Photo : YONHAP News

The Los Angeles Dodgers' South Korean starter Ryu Hyun-jin took a loss in a historic World Series start against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.The 31-year-old left-hander became the first South Korean to start a World Series game in U.S. Major League Baseball when he took the mound in the 2018 series' Game 2 held at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.Ryu was pulled after giving up a run in 4 2/3 innings, with the Dodgers leading 2-1, but his earned run total increased to four after his replacement Ryan Madson allowed three inherited runners to score.The Red Sox's won 4-2.