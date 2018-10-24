Ruling Party Chief Expresses Concern over Union's Strike Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Lee Hae-chan says he's concerned a massive general strike planned for next month is going to worsen an already sluggish economy.Lee met with Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) head Kim Myung-hwan Thursday at the National Assembly.He urged the unions represented by the group to return to the tripartite Economic, Social, and Labor Council and resolve labor grievances through dialogue.Kim, however, says the KCTU will proceed with next month's planned general strike to support deep changes in society to improve working conditions, and to ensure that labor's voice is heard on a range of issues.