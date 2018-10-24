Vice Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, Japan Discuss Fate of Japan-Funded Foundation

Vice Foreign Ministers of South Korea and Japan have discussed the fate of a Japan-funded foundation for Korean victims of wartime sexual slavery.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with Vice Foreign Minister of Japan Takeo Akiba in Tokyo on Thursday and exchanged views on a full range of issues, including the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation.It’s speculated Seoul conveyed its will to dissolve the foundation and plans of how to do it.The foundation was established based on an agreement signed under the former Park Geun-hye administration in December 2015.President Moon Jae-in earlier hinted at the dissolution of the foundation due to negative sentiment toward the body among the South Korean public, including the victims.