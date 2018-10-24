Two Koreas to Hold General-Level Military Talks on Fri.

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea plan to hold general-level talks Friday morning on the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjeom to discuss possibly forming and running a joint military committee.The committee would be a major communication channel on issues such as the suspension of joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises and the creation of a marine peace park in the West Sea.Plans for joint field research on the Han River estuary is also on the talks' agenda.The two sides also intend to review the progress of a military agreement signed during September's inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.